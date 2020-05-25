Anushka Sharma CONFIRMS Paatal Lok Season 2 But Has A Condition! Read To Know

Anushka Sharma has scored yet another home-run with her second outing as a producer with Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok. While the series has been appreciated by viewers and critics alike, fans are already waiting for a sequel with bated breaths.

While Jaideep Ahlawat had hinted at a possible sequel to the Amazon Prime Video series, it is now producer Anushka Sharma who has a more solid response to the query. In her recent interaction, the NH-10 actress has said that there certainly will be a Paatal Lok 2, but only if Amazon Prime Video wants it to happen.

In her latest interview to PTI, Anushka Sharma was prodded about the possibility of Paatal Lok 2 and she said, “You have to wait and watch to know more about season two. I don’t want to divulge too much but let’s just say it’s quite possible. It’s too early to talk about it but yes if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season.”

Anushka Sharma further went on to say, “We have always stayed true to stories that we want to tell and we will continue to do that. We hope for similar appreciation in the future as well.”

Paatal Lok features Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles and has been making headlines for its gritty screenplay and brilliant performances from the cast.

Directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, Paatal Lok premiered on 15th May.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!