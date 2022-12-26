The album of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’, composed by Amit Trivedi, was released on Sunday. The filmmaker-music composer duo is known for belting out chartbuster albums together from ‘Dev D’ to ‘Manmarziyaan’.

The album comprises eight singles with vocals by some of the well-known singers in the music industry. The album boasts of a song for every mood, and presents a quirky take on modern romances and young dynamics. The music videos of the songs will be out in January 2023.

An eccentric mix of versatile songs penned by Shellee, with every artist bringing their individual and signature flavours, the ‘Almost Pyaar’ album includes tracks like ‘Duniya’ sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar, ‘Banjaare’ with Nikhita Gandhi, ‘Woman Desi’ that marks the collaboration between Arjun Kanungo, Bhoomi Trivedi, and Aasa Singh, ‘Ghanghor Connection’ with vocals by Abhijeet Shrivastava, ‘Netflix & Chill’ by Arjun Kanungo and Sharvi Yadav, ‘Mohobbat Se Kranti’ sung by Rahul and Neha Karode, ‘Maintenance’ sung by Richa Sharma and Manish J. Tipu and ‘Tabah Tabah’ with vocals by Shenaaz Akhtar, Altamash Faridi and Anand Bhaskar.

‘Almost Love with DJ Mohabbat’ stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta in his acting debut. The film was presented recently at Marrakech’s Jemaa El Fna Square this year where it was screened along with other spectacular films by stalwarts like Guillermo Del Toro, Paul Schrader and James Gray.

Presented by Zee Studios under the Good Bad Films production, the film is slated to release on February 3, 2023.

