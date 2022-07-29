Indian television show and super hit show Anupamaa has shown us various characters that have been loved by fans all over India. Among these favourites recently, Paras Kalnawat made his exit from the show after his contract was terminated. Recently the actor was seen in a discussion where he called his termination from the show a “PR Tactic”.

For the unversed, Paras played the role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa and it was noted that his contract was terminated after he allegedly did not inform the makers of the show about signing up with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Recently Paras Kalnawat was in a conversation with News18, where he explained how there was a lot of politics in the industry and the only way to survive was to become a part of it. He said, “There are things which are visible to people but there are also things which are happening at not the forefront and people do not know about them. I don’t want to speak a lot about it, but I just want to say what my co-actor Anagha Bhosale had also said in her interview, there’s lots and lots of politics around. If you are not a part of this politics, you feel left out. If you are a calm person, you cannot survive in that politics,” adding, “This (politics) happens everywhere. I have also been a victim of the same. There’s a lot of mess around.”

Discussing more about his termination, Paras Kalnawat also claimed that he had no idea about it, stating it to be a ‘PR tactic’. He said “I had no idea about the termination because no meeting was held with me and nobody had also informed me about it. It happened overnight. I received the termination letter in my mail at 8pm, I got the message from the production that they have sent me the termination letter on mail. Within 2-4 mins, there were news articles on it. It was all a PR tactic, I would say. I was not informed. On one hand, they sent me the termination letter, on the other hand, they sent it all over in the news.”

Taking more about it, the actor believed that things would have worked out between them only if the show’s makers discussed their issues with him. He said, “If we would have sat together and talked, if Rajan (Shahi) sir would have allowed me to meet him, then things would have been sorted out. He messaged me that he does not even want to meet me.”

Apart from this, the actor also revealed the lead actress Rupali Ganguly playing Anupamaa on the show didn’t even contact (call or message) him after his termination while the rest of the cast did. He said, “Nidhi definitely called me up. Muskan (Bamne) called. Sudhanshu (Pandey) sir called and Madalsa (Sharma) messaged me. Baa aka Alpana Buch also dropped me a message. Apart from this, no one has messaged me. Those who saw this and those who saw my social media post too, if you notice, none of my co-actors even liked that post. Only Ashish Mehrotra liked it. Apart from this, no one even liked that post because they want to be in the good books of makers. I completely understand their part as well.”

