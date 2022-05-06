Popular singer Mika Singh made an appearance on Rupali Ganguly’s show ‘Anupamaa’. He shares his experience of being on the sets of the show.

He entered the show as the friend of groom, Anuj, played by Gaurav Khanna and performed the title track of his upcoming show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’.

Mika Singh shares: “It has been a fun and unique experience for me with the cast and crew members of ‘Anupamaa’, the biggest show on our TV screens right now. Everyone had a great time singing and dancing around without a care and I absolutely loved their enthusiasm.”

Mika Singh adds: “I appear as a friend of the groom Anuj in Anupamaa, and make sure that everyone is having fun and enjoying the ceremony. This definitely made me want to have my own ‘Sangeet’ similar to this one. I want to find that special person to celebrate the joys of life with, and hopefully soon.”

Earlier, the singer excitedly confirmed the news about his upcoming show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ and said, “Over the years my songs have been a part of millions of weddings. I have sung solo’s and I have sung duets. Ab tak singing mein toh solo hi chalta hai lekin life mein ab duet karne ka mann karta hai. Kyunki maza toh apne ke saath hi aata hai.”

