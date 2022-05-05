Popular actress Rupali Ganguly shares how she simultaneously manages shooting for TV serial ‘Anupamaa’ and the prequel web series ‘Anupama- Namaste America’.

The actress says it is a bit challenging for her to keep juggling between the shoots of two shows.

Rupali says: “Juggling between the shoots of TV serial and ‘Anupama- Namaste America’ at the same time was a bit of a challenge but when you are with expert producers like Rajan Shahi and Ishika Shahi, you feel well taken care of. The entire team of ‘Anupamaa’ was simultaneously shooting for both shows for the past couple of days but they made sure we never felt over-worked and had enough breathing space.”

While talking about the challenges she adds: “Especially for me as an actor, it was difficult to manage between both the look transitions. In the TV series, I am 45 years and in the web series I am 27 but they ensured a smooth transition.”

Rupali Ganguly had previously spoken about her younger look in the web show ‘Anupama- Namaste America’. Rupali is all set to reprise her role of Anupama in the 11-episode prequel to the television series.

However, the actor was apprehensive about playing the 17-year younger self for this prequel.

Rupali, who has been earning a lot of praise for her performance on the show said: “I didn’t do a lot of things for the look transition in ‘Anupama – Namaste America’ because for me it is all about my on-screen performance. The prequel story required me to look younger and I was a bit nervous thinking how I could pull it off. I didn’t want it to look over the top as it is really difficult to look 17 years younger naturally.”

On the challenges, she shared: “Moreover, It was challenging for me to do this as an actor with an ongoing TV serial. In the television show, I am 45 years old and in this prequel I’ll be 28.”

“To make me look 28, the makers decided to keep my hair open and not tied like in the television series. The make-up used is also very subtle. Rest everything is on my performance,” added Rupali.

‘Anupama – Namaste America’ which is a prequel to the TV show ‘Anupamaa’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

