Anupamaa Daily Update: Vanraj Decides To Donate Blood To Anupamaa As She Fights For Her Life In The Hospital

Anupamaa went through surgery for the treatment of her cancer, and while everyone is hoping that she will be fine now, she is struggling to survive.

During the surgery, the doctors needed blood for Anu and Vanraj was quick to help them with it since their blood groups were the same. Kavya comes to the hospital to see Vanraj and is shocked to hear that he is the one who donated blood for Anu. She later taunts Vanraj for the same.

Since it was her first day in the Shah family post marriage, she prepares kheer for them as part of her first kitchen ritual in Anupamaa. She gives it to Babuji who puts it near the Tulsi plant, this upsets Kavya and she yells at him. But Babuji informs her about the importance of the Tulsi plant and also tells her that he will have it later.

Meanwhile, Vanraj goes to the hospital to see Anupamaa. Anu is unable to breathe properly and is struggling for her life. Will she survive? Will Anupamaa fight death and come back? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

This show features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.

