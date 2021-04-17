Raise your hands if just like me, you also were fond of advertisement jingles more than any song. Well, we are proven guilty, and our punishment is to relive those moments again and again. For the people born to the age of remixes and electronic music, there was a time when originality and deep thought not only went into making (some) films but also ads.

Be it Fevicol, who every single time made the most fulfilling ads or Kingfisher that had us all get excited with its theme, they have very much been a part of our childhoods. But there was a time when a new wave hit the Indian ad scene, and makers started introducing full-length songs as jingles. This period was golden as we got some of the most iconic pieces of music, and still treasure them.

So as we all get into the weekend, let’s begin it with some nostalgia and look back at 5 of the jingles that had, have and will continue to have our heart.

MERO GAAM (AMUL)

Amul holds an emotional value with Indians and is one of the most trusted brands. Not to forget the times when they decided to rope in late Smita Patil as their brand ambassador after Manthan. The ad jingle Mero Gaam was remade in 2011, but what won hearts alongside Sunidhi Chauhan’s captivating high notes and beautiful visuals, is the tribute to Patil by the end. Mero Gaam will always be a gem no matter what.

YOU AND I IN THIS BEAUTIFUL WORLD (HUTCH)

I was maybe 10 when Orange made the transition to Hutch and entered the cute munchkin pug in my life. The ad jingle video that has a little boy being followed by a pug everywhere he went was blissful and brought an instant smile to our faces. Not to forget, the streak continued for some time, until another transition made it Vodafone, and they never looked back.

HUM MEIN HAI HERO (HERO)

Such was the precision of ad filmmakers then, that AR Rahman was roped in to sing and compose the ad jingle. Hero Honda was changing their name to Hero, and it had to be iconic. Rahman sang and composed one of the most iconic songs of our times that were motivational and inspiring at the same time.

YE DIL MANGE MORE (PEPSI)

Imagine an ad that begins with a teenage Shahid Kapoor, escalates to Rani Mukerji, brings in Shah Rukh Khan, and if that wasn’t enough, Kajol also enters the frame. Pepsi’s ad jingle Ye Dil Mange More was the youth anthem, and the video will never be forgotten.

HAR EK FRIEND ZAROORI HOTA HAI (AIRTEL)

In the early parts of the past decade, Airtel gave prominence to friendship as their marketing campaign. This was the time internet usage was increasing, and the youth were learning Facebook. Har Ek Friend Zaroori Hota Hai released on a friendship day and took Youngsters by storm. A year later, on the same occasion, the brand tried introducing another ad jingle with Jo Tera Hai Vo Mera, but could not beat the former.

