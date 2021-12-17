After recovering from Covid-19, Amit Sadh is back on the sets of the upcoming third season of ‘Breathe Into The Shadows’, where he will reprise his character of a tough cop, Kabir Sawant.

Advertisement

‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ is one of India’s most loved web series after its first season came out in 2018 and served a delectable treat of crime and drama to the audience. The upcoming season will also star Abhishek Bachchan, who was most recently seen in ‘Bob Biswas’ and Nithya Menen in the lead roles.

Advertisement

Sharing his excitement to be back to filming the series, Amit Sadh said: “I am thankful to everyone for their warm wishes. I am very excited to be back on the sets of ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ and resume the shooting. The series is very close to my heart because it gives me a lot to explore as an actor.”

Calling acting a liberating process, Amit Sadh said: “It is one of the most creatively liberating processes, and I missed the feeling of being in front of the camera every day. So, I am looking forward to filming the rest of the show.”

Amit Sadh was last seen in the short film, ‘Ek Jhalak’ where he essayed the role of a single father. With the third season starting, it will be interesting to see what path his character traverses and how he would fight his demons.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Punjabi Slammed For ‘Selective Feminism’ After Her Comment On Rashami Desai, “Aa Gai Madam Gyaan Leke”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube