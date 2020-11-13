Colors TV is known to make hit shows like Balika Vadhu, Udaan etc. It is coming with yet another hard-hitting reality-based drama, Molkki starring Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan in the lead roles. The promo looked quite promising, and it definitely has got fans all excited for the show.

But, there is one thing which many fans felt after looking at the promo. The flavour of the show had the same feel as what the earlier hit shows of Colors had. When we got a chance to speak to Amar, we had to ask him about the comparisons which have already started being made. Continue reading further to hear what he had to say.

Colors TV’s new show Molkki is about the age-old tradition of buying brides, which is unfortunately still practised in many parts of Haryana and Rajasthan. Amar Upadhyay, who plays a middle-aged man named Virendra Pratap Singh, is a Sarpanch. When we asked him about the comparisons and similarities, he said, “Audience when they don’t watch the show and compare it then they might look similar. But definitely, that is not the case. Balika Vadhu is completely something else. It is based on child marriage, and our show is not that.”

Amar Upadhyay further continued, “They are completely different kind of set-up and issues. Molkki is completely about a girl from a poor background who gets married to a man double her age. And this old tradition is prevalent even today in society. It’s about that, and it is a completely different take.”

“I don’t think they have attempted any Haryana based family or Haryana based show till today. It’s a different take from Balika Vadhu or any other show for that matter. Nobody has attempted Molkki. Yeah! My get-up, my moustache may be similar to other characters here and there. But this show is a completely different and absolutely different tradition which has never been attempted on Indian television.”

Are you excited to see Amar Upadhyay making a comeback with Molkki?

