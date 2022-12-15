TV and film actor Aman Verma says he likes playing negative roles on-screen as they are more challenging and viewers remember them for a longer time period.

He says: “I like taking on roles that are negative because they leave a lasting impression on the viewer. I enjoy challenging parts, and playing a villain offers a lot more difficulties. Because people will remember you for the characters you portray when you play a vital part, you must be at the top of your game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aman Verma is always remembered for hosting the show ‘Khullja Sim Sim’. He made his acting debut with ‘Pachpan Khambe Laal Deewarein’ in 1993, and later appeared in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’. Aman also did several movies like ‘Andaaz’, ‘Baghban’, ‘Tees Maar Khan‘, ‘Baabul’, ‘Chicken Curry Law’, and many more.

The 51-year-old actor is currently seen playing the role of the senior-most member of the family, who is strong-headed, dominating and egoistic in the show ‘Aashao Ka Savera.. Dheere Dheere Se’.

While talking about his character, Aman Verma adds: “I play the role of Bhanu, a dominant male leader who essentially has the authority to run the family. I hope I do justice to the character, and I am sure the audience will love the concept as it’s an unusual and engaging story.”

The story of Aman Verma’s show revolves around two opposite characters, Bhavna and Raghav, portrayed by Reena Kapoor and Rahil Azam respectively and how finally they come close to each other.

‘Aashao Ka Savera…Dheere Dheere Se’ airs on Star Bharat.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Tanuj Mahashabde Once Confessed He Never Imagined He Could Play Munmun Dutta’s Husband: “Found It Hard To Digest”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News