Film and TV actress Jaswir Kaur has been roped in to play the role of lead character Ali’s (Abhishek Nigam) mother, Roshani in the show ‘Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’.

Talking about her role, Jaswir said: “Roshani is a character with a lot to offer. Her nobility, kindness and endless displays of courage make her a force to be reckoned with. She is a strong woman and an extremely loving mother.”

Jaswir has acted in several movies like ‘Soldier‘, ‘Taal’, ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Yaadein’, among others. She was also part of TV shows such as ‘CID’, ‘Hitler Didi’, ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’, ‘Gangaa’, ‘Waaris’, ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’, ‘Anupamaa’, and many more.

She further spoke about playing a mother in her new show and said: “To play a character of such prowess is a dream come true. I am looking forward to being part of the show and also admire the content of it.”

‘Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’ airs on Sony SAB.

