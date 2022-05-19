Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi To Prabhas' Radhe Shyam - Indian Films Are Rocking Netflix's Global Non-English Top 10 Chart

Netflix continues to attract a global audience for its Indian films. This week, half of the films featured in Netflix’s Global Non-English Top 10 are from India. This is a first for any country globally since the launch of the Global Top 10 in 2021.

Alia Bhatt starrer crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, which hit #1 worldwide last week on Netflix continues to trend, along with Netflix’s action-thriller Thar. Tamil action thriller Beast and its Hindi version Raw as well as romantic drama Radhe Shyam’s Hindi version also made it to the Top 10.

Since its launch, the Global Top 10 Non-English Films list has featured 21 films from India, including 7 original Indian films launched during this time. These include Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka, Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey’s Haseen Dillruba and Navarasa, helmed by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan.

Pratiksha Rao, Director-Films and Licensing, Netflix India said, “Films have always been integral to the rich storytelling culture in India and the diversity and variety of films being made today, from all corners of the country, is incredible. Our members in India love watching films – evident from how on Netflix, films make up a larger percentage of viewing in India than they do globally. Streaming has the unique ability to combine the best of entertainment and technology, enabling great stories to travel and making global entertainment a reality. We’re thrilled to see Indian films on Netflix find audiences across the country and the world.”

Netflix continues to expand its film slate with the most differentiated and entertaining films. Netflix was the first streamer in India to invest in original films, which include hits such as International Emmy nominee Lust Stories, Pagglait, The Disciple (Marathi), Jagame Thandhiram (Tamil) and Malayalam cinema’s favourite superhero film, Minnal Murali. In addition, Netflix partners with the Indian film industry to bring an incredible variety of theatrical films to its members, including Sooryavanshi, Badhaai Do, Shyam Singha Roy, Beast, and Kurup. The powerful lineup of films includes Jersey (May 20), RRR (Hindi) (June 2) along with original films such as Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya, Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling and Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which is currently filming.

