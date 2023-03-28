Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is known for his work in ‘Gurgaon’, ‘Inside Edge’ and OTT show ‘Dil Bekaraar’, celebrated World Theatre Day on Monday.

The actor took to social media to be thankful for this day and shared a set of two throwback images that are almost 20 years old.

Akshay Oberoi posted two of his pictures from his theatre days, captioning them as, “As they say, ‘you gotta start somewhere’… theatre is where I started, back in 2003!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Oberoi (@akshay0beroi)

The picture Akshay Oberoi posted was from the play ‘Returning’, which was staged at Johns Hopkins University on March 3, 2006. The actor is seen with his co-actor Julie Sihilling.

Talking about the same, Akshay said, “I had my first taste of theatre while I was doing bachelors at Johns Hopkins University. It’s the place where I learnt the basics of acting or production. The theatre is the place where I learnt what good quality acting is, despite the genre. Today, whoever I am, it is because of this place. I am grateful to have gotten this opportunity to fulfil my dreams.”

Akshay Oberoi‘s stint with theatre didn’t end at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He also completed acting training at Stella Adler in New York City and then at Playhouse West in Los Angeles.

