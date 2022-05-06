Akash Ahuja dedicates latest song to 'first crush' Priyanka Chopra

Akash Ahuja, a US-based singer, songwriter whose earlier tracks such as By My Side, ‘Fetty Wap’ and ‘Red Wire’ are quite popular, is all geared up for his latest song Priyanka, dedicated to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.

Akash says: “This is the first of the trio of tracks that will be released in early Spring/summer. This song is about a dream I had about my first crush Priyanka Chopra.”

“Throughout the song, you hear the story of Akash attempting to pursue her romantically. I imagine what being with her would be like; unfortunately, I miss the opportunity. ‘Priyanka’ is also a celebration of her success.”

Briefing about the video, Akash adds: “The video is of an innocent but awkward crush becoming something more sinister. Loosely based on the hit web show ‘You’, I play the role of an obsessive boyfriend who uses every tool available to remove any obstacle, including people that interfere with him getting to his true love.”

