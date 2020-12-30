After starting the year on a high with the blockbuster ‘Malang’, Anil Kapoor made sure to even end the year in a big way. The celebrated actor is now winning hearts yet again in Vikramaditya Motwane’s highly acclaimed ‘AK vs AK’ , which is a story about a director’s revenge on an actor who had previously ridiculed him in public.

What’s exciting is that the makers and starcast of the film now have Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle as one of its biggest fans. In a special QnA session hosted by Danny Boyle for the British Film Institute (BFI), we saw director Vikramaditya Motwane and lead stars Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap getting candid about the film.

Complimenting Anil Kapoor for his performance in the film, Danny Boyle said, “Anil, it’s an exhilarating film. A success on all levels. A wonderful idea which in other hands might quickly run out of steam, here it sustains magnificently. Intriguing – I didn’t spot the twist, excruciating – the way reputations and egos are trashed, exciting – it has real breathless propulsion, visceral – the car smashing into you is brilliantly done, and it is truly, truly funny. It shamelessly uses every trick in the book to tear apart the film industry and modern media.”

He further added, “None of this would matter if the acting wasn’t inspired and brilliantly sustained. You are both superb foils for each other – what a pleasure for me to see Anurag act like this! And the risks you take, and the length of the plank you walk, is truly breathtaking. I thought I was watching the end of your career and the beginning of another one all at the same time! Pacino, DeNiro, Hemsworth (!) will want the remake rights though I’m not sure they could deliver like you can. Congrats to all. What a treat.”

Sweet indeed!

In AK vs AK, Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap play fictionalized versions of themselves. For the unversed Danny and Anil have previously worked together in the Oscar-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire.

Other than this, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

