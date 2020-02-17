Vikramaditya Motwane Takes A Dig At Vivek Agnihotri’s Tweet Of Legalize Marijuana For Killing Coronavirus

The Coronavirus has spread like wildfire and people all across the globe are worried about tackling the epidemic. Meanwhile, Indian filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has found a solution to cure this deadly disease. Taking to his social media handle, Agnihotri tweeted saying that Marijuana can cure to kill the coronavirus.

Earlier last week, the filmmaker shared a news snippet on Twitter that said ‘Marijuana kills coronavirus’ and wrote, “Solution to a lot of world’s problems lie in India. But you can’t find them as long as you ridicule our ancient wisdom.”

He further wrote, “Cannabis is a magic plant. Till the mid-80s it was sold by Govt. Because of Rajiv Gandhi and western Pharma companies it got a bad name. Make cannabis legal.” Little did Vivek Agnihotri know that this would not go well with the Twitteratis.

Solution to a lot of world's problems lie in India. But you can't find them as long as you ridicule our ancient wisdom. Cannabis is a magic plant. Till mid-80s it was sold by Govt. Because of Rajiv Gandhi and western Pharma companies it got bad name. Make cannabis legal.

Vivek was trolled over for his comments by many of the user including filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. The Sacred Games director shared a new piece by ANI that said, “Tripura: Border Security Force (BSF) seized 889 kg ‘ganja’ & destroyed around 4500 mature cannabis plants in the forest land of Sepahijala District on Saturday (15 February),” and mocked Vivek unapologetically.

He captioned his post as, “They’re destroying ancient Indian wisdom sir

@vivekagnihotri”

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra, who had posted a few pictures where she could be seen posing while wearing a mask was also slammed by the netizens for it. Parineeti had captioned her picture as, “Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe.”

There were many tweets that hade condemned her act. A user went on to say, “God forbid if some of your acquaintance dies, you’ll do a photoshoot with a sad face in white saree and upload on twitter with caption Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys.”

