Aishwarya Sakhuja On Her Battle With Depression: “I Used To Wake Up & Feel Like Sh*t”

While several actors have come out in the open to speak about their battles with depression and anxiety, the latest is Saas Bina Sasural fame actress Aishwarya Sakhuja.

As the nation is facing a 21-day rigorous lockdown owing to the pandemic COVID-19 aka the Coronavirus, people are finding it more and more difficult to manage sitting at home doing nothing. In such times while several Bollywood and TV actors are connecting with fans on social media and giving out suggestions about what can be done while home quarantining.

However, one important thing that everyone is euphuizing on is to keep your mental health in check during these testing times.

Aishwarya has opened up about her struggle with depression to TOI saying, “Mental health in our country is still not taken seriously. They think that talking about depression is a way to seek attention. Mental health is not covered in medical insurance as well. There was some weeks in my life when I used to wake up and feel like sh*t. It even scared me to think if I have depression because I had no one to talk to. Thankfully, there are therapists and healers. But Indians still lack sensitivity towards this.”

The former Nach Baliye contestant also gave an insight into what she did to fight these thoughts and feelings. “The best way to tackle this is workout physically. When you workout, happy hormones are released. You will feel productive.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya recently made headlines for her turbulent marriage with Rohit Nag.

