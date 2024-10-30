Agatha All Along: Here’s What Happened In Episode 6–Ending Explained

Disney+ Agatha All Along episode 6 has brought another twisting angle to the witch’s story. The spinoff to WandaVision showcases the backstory of Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch from the Marvel Cinematic Universinitially introduced in the original show.

The ending of Agatha All Along episode 5 gave fans an insight into the mysterious character of Teen, who turned out to be Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch’s son, Billy Maximoff. This theory, which has been circulating since the show started, has finally been confirmed, leaving fans speculating what lies ahead for Teen and Agatha.

William Kap,lan As Billy Maximoff Explained

The beginning of Agatha All Along episode 6 features William Kaplan as a 13-year-old boy celebrating his Bar Mitzvah. However, things get eerie when William visits a fortune-telling stall by Lilia Calderu, who tells him his lifeline will be split. While he dismisses the fortune teller as a phony, he leaves from there quickly, only to find out that his ceremony is cut short when the news of an incident with the Westview anomaly reaches the citizens of Eastview.

As Wilreturns back home, his parents are distracted by the shrinking Hex, leading to a crash. As William tragically dies, Wanda’s Hex dissipates for good. Miraculously, William wakes up, screaming the name Tommy. From that moment, William becomes Billy Maximoff. Agatha All Along episode 6 explores more connecting details about him to his Marvel comics origins. After Agatha recovers from her mud bath, he speaks with Billy and reveals that the soul Wanda had created for her son found a new host after the Hex was destroyed. Her explanation sets the stage for Billy’s identity as Wanda’s son to fully unfold in the MCU.

Not only this, but Agatha All Along episode 6 also revealed that Lilia Calderu placed the sigil on Billy, stopping him from telling his name or backstory to anyone. Although she did not remember doing that because it also works on the witch who cast it, it was clear that Lisensesnsed something that led her to place a sigil.

Why Is Billy Mamixoff Walking The Witches’ Road?

In Agatha All Along episode 6, another big reveal details the real reason behind Willy Maximoff’s journey to The Witches’ Road. When Billy tells Agatha that he doesn’t desire power as a reason to walk on the road, it turns out he is searching for Tommy, his twin brother from WandaVision. Now, who and where will Tommy remain to be seen in the upcoming episodes?

Agatha All Along episodes 1-6 are streaming on Disney+.

