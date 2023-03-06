‘Agar Tum Na Hote’ actress Simaran Kaur spoke about body shaming and said that there are certain standards set by people in society. Many aretherefore, are very conscious about how they look, and that affects their confidence.

She said: “I concur with the fact that one’s self-image is quite strongly linked to one’s confidence. We should always feel good about ourselves, looks and weight does not matter. It’s how you are as a person that matters. But sometimes how people feel about how they look transpires into how they feel about themselves.”

“I believe all try to look their best to impress people around them and it can have some dire consequences. I have heard about people crash dieting to lose weight so that they can reach their perceived beauty goals. However, I believe in being healthy and looks come after health. We should not let our appearance or weight affect our mental or physical health,” Simaran Kaur added.

However, the actor feels that the attitude and approach of people towards looks or body weight is changing. “I guess it has made people more sensitive and general behaviour has really improved. We have become nicer while conducting ourselves in public. We have become more empathetic, which is a great step forward,” Simaran Kaur said.

However, the actress agreed that there is more pressure on celebrities to look perfect and attractive.

“I think as public figures, celebs are role models and inspirations to millions. It’s important for celebs to live up to the expectation of their fans and the job demands extra effort, but I really believe it is worth it,” she said.

She concluded with the hope that approach of people towards looks and appearance will change in the future.

“I am a very positive person and believe we humans are capable of evolving to be even nicer versions of ourselves. I hope one day we will think about a person’s deeds and nature before one’s looks,” Simaran Kaur wrapped up.

