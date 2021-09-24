Advertisement

AEW is creating all the ripples in the pro-wrestling world. Thanks to its die-hard fans and non-stop recruitments, Tony Khan led promotion is buzzing hot in the market. The latest name is Dave Bautista aka Batista, which has been attached with the promotion. Below is all you need to know.

Let’s address one thing honestly! AEW loves teasing Vince McMahon and the company one or the other way. Recently, it’s their faction, The Dark Order that teased them by mentioning WWE legend Batista’s name. They teased recruiting him very soon.

For those who don’t know, The Dark Order is performing under the absence of Hangman Page. Also, there are different issues going on. In short, the faction is losing its appeal and there’s a need for revival. To take back the faction at the top, Alex Reynolds and John Silver (members of the faction) discussed what should be next for them.

While talking on the YouTube show, Being The Elite, Alex Reynolds said that they need to rope in some people to The Dark Order. John Silver interrupted him and suggested the name of Batista.

Well, that was the only tease The Dark Order gave, and we don’t think ‘the animal’ will jump the ship as he has a good bond with Vince McMahon. But who knows, never say never!

Dave had his last fight on 8th April 2019.

Meanwhile, contrary to Batista‘s mention, there are reports that Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt might join AEW as part of The Dark Order. As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rotunda is likely to make his debut on AEW Dynamite on 29th September. The event will be held in Rochester, New York, which is the hometown of Wyatt’s late friend and teammate Brodie Lee.

Apart from AEW, Rotunda is also having talks with Impact Wrestling.

