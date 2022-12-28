Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his comeback after the box office debacle of Zero, which was released in 2019. He will be coming back with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan opposite Deepika Padukone and the fans can’t wait for enough for the movie to release. SRK has won millions of hearts all over the world with not just his acting chops but his wittiness and charisma as well. Among those fans is the popular adult star Kendra Lust who also admires Bollywood’s Baazigar, and her recent post is proof of that.

SRK’s upcoming film has been in controversy lately, starting from Deepika’s saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang. According to some, the outfit of the actress hurt the religious sentiments of the people.

But keeping those aside, recently, the popular adult star Kendra Lust shared a post on her Instagram handle, where she is seen grooving on the beats of Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Sharing her video on the photo-sharing app, she even tagged the music directors of the film, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, as the caption went, “#TuesdayVibes music by @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani #india #bollywood”. She is seen wearing a body-hugging dress as she twerked on the beats of the song.

Check out her video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendra Lust™ (@kendralust)

Earlier on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, Kendra Lust wished him by posting a fan-made poster of her in the Pathaan poster with the caption, “Happy Birthday KING SRK♥️”. She even mentioned Shah Rukh in her post. She describes herself as a big fan of the actor and often posts about him on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendra Lust™ (@kendralust)

The song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ has been sung by Arijit Singh, also got caught up in controversy as the netizens claimed that it had been copied from the movie Arjun The Warrior’s ‘Karm Ki Talwar’ song, which Sukhwinder Singh sang.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is an action-thriller starring him and Deepika along with John Abraham. The film is gearing up for its release in January next year.

