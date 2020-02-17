Aditi Sharma On Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Taking A 1-Year Leap: “The Current Plot Has A Huge Shock Value”

Star Plus’s one of the top-rated fiction-drama Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has been winning hearts with its interesting storyline and twists and turns in the plot. Recently, viewers have witnessed that in a major fallacy, Roshni (Aditi Sharma) fails to keep the promises she had made to Aman (Vikram Singh Chauhan), leading to a drift in their relationship.

After building a lot of intrigue, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka is set to take a one-year leap and introduce many twists and turns for its viewers. Post leap, the storyline will focus on Alia’s (Sreejitha Dey) curse which tears Aman and Roshni apart. Donning a completely different avatar, viewers will see Aman as a broken and flamboyant man who is reckless with his magic. On the other hand, Roshni is now a low-spirited girl in despair who continues her struggle to harbour her dream of opening a bakery.

Commenting on the leap of the show, Aditi Sharma said, “Essaying the role of Roshni onscreen has really been a satisfying journey for me. The character has so many layers to her personality that it challenges the actor in me every day to play the part on the sets. I am looking forward to this leap in this show and the current plot has huge shock value and surprise in store for the viewers. It will definitely take your adrenaline rush to a different level. Moreover, there will be slight changes in my look as Roshni and I am super excited for the same.”

Will Aman & Roshni be able to overcome the effects of Alia’s curse? Will they be able to leave their differences aside?

