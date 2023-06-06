Filmmaker and dance choreographer Remo D’Souza is gearing up for the new season of ‘Dance+’. He said that the reality show will showcase the “future of dance”.

The popular dance reality show will only stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Remo will return as the super Judge.

Talking about the season of Dance+, Remo D’Souza said, “Dance+ is like my second home and I am happy to be back here each time. Every year, the talent we get on the show grows phenomenally and it makes me proud to see this level of love and passion for the art of dance in today’s generation.”

He added: “In this new season on Disney+ Hotstar, we will showcase the future of dance and I am confident that what India imagines as the dance of tomorrow is what Dance + will showcase today.”

The new season of Dance+ is set to stream soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

Remo D’Souza recently opened up about his days of struggle and his mental stress when his films didn’t work at the box office.

He said: “Akshay, I have seen your journey. I know that you have struggled a lot. I have even struggled a lot. I make films, but some films don’t work, you make one that does not work, the second one does not do as well as the third and then I stopped, my mental health was not good. Yet, I rose up again and challenged myself, to make myself better.”

“That journey that you take with yourself is the best. This is your chance for a comeback. You will again open classes and get students. Never lose hope, walk on. When the classes start, your students will filter in. I want to be your first student today,” he added.

Remo D’Souza made his directorial debut with a Bengali film titled Lal Pahare’r Katha starring Mithun. He made his Hindi debut with F.A.L.T.U. and won critics with his next film ABCD: Anybody Can Dance. He later went on to direct ABCD 2. While both the films were successful, he experienced failure with A Flying Jatt, Race 3 and Street Dancer:3D.

