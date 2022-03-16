The trailer of the Kunal Kemmu-starrer ‘Abhay 3’ was released on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The upcoming season will present Kunal returning as the determined cop Abhay Pratap Singh who faces many new unknown threats while trying to balance his professional and personal life.

Advertisement

Commenting on the occasion of the trailer release, Kunal Kemmu said, “The stakes are higher in ‘Abhay’ season 3 as the crimes get darker and more sinister and Abhay is at a crossroad as his professional and personal life get intertwined.”

“This season charters into new territory both for the audiences and Abhay. Add to that, the exciting new cast members. I’m nervous and excited to present this season to the fans of the show and to the new audience that it finds”, he added.

Asha Negi will return as Sonam and Nidhi Singh as Khushboo, Abhay’s colleague. The third season will also see the entry of Dr. Anant Sinha played by Vijay Raaz, the head psychiatrist of the city asylum who has a mysterious alter ego and a cult following of devoted disciples including Vidya Malvade’s character of Nidhi.

Vijay Raaz said, “‘Abhay S3’ is dark, twisted and unlike anything viewers have seen before. Ken has created a gripping alternate universe and all of us are glad to be a part of it. Abhay has taken the genre of crime thrillers up a notch, and it will be exciting to see what is brewing in this season”.

In addition, there’s Rahul Dev’s character of a fearless fighter, sharpshooter as well who will pose a threat to Abhay. There are also Divya Agarwal and Tanuj Virwani who play social media influencers, Harleen and Kabir but with a dark side.

The series, directed by Ken Ghosh and produced by Zee Studios, will showcase Abhay facing a new breed of evil; a dark force capable of manipulating anyone in the name of a twisted ideological belief.

For Ken Ghosh after having a successful run with two seasons, it was a challenge to break the mould and surprise the audience further.

He said, “After 2 successful seasons, it was challenging to come up with tactics to beat the success of earlier seasons, but challenges always push you to strive harder. Now, after completing the shoot and edit of S3, I am confident that viewers are in for another thrilling ride in S3 and that too, with an amazing cast to keep them on the edge of their seat”.

The upcoming season of ‘Abhay’ will stream exclusively on ZEE5 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu from April 8.

Must Read: Lock Upp Exclusive! Karan Tacker To Enter The Kangana Ranaut-Hosted Show As Its Wild Card Contestant?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube