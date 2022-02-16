After announcing the third season of Abhay 3 along with new cast members, Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev and Vidya Malavade, the makers have now released exclusive look pictures of 2 more new cast members, Tanuj Virwani and Divya Agarwal.

Tanuj and Divya will be seen portraying the characters Kabir and Harleen respectively. By day, they are your typical Insta-Couple who live a life of luxury and excitement and cater to a humongous online fanbase which they regularly entertain with their fun and goofy couple challenges. However, by the night, these NRI Canadians portray a completely different side which will be revealed closer to the premiere of the series.

Tanuj Virwani said, “Having been a fan of Abhay franchise, I am very excited to join Season 3. Kunal is an amazing actor and Ken Ghosh and I go back a long way as I started my journey in this industry by assisting him as a clapper boy. Divya is someone I have already worked with on other shows so joining this fabulous team of Abhay 3 was a no-brainer for me. This team has provided me the opportunity to stretch my acting chops and play a part unlike anything I have done in the past. I am excited, hopeful and cannot wait for the show to come out soon on ZEE5. I think this is going to be the best season yet”.

Divya Agarwal said, “I’ve been following Abhay and am an ardent fan of the franchise. So, when I was offered to play a role in Season 3, I couldn’t handle the excitement. Talking about my character – Harleen, she is complicated and to portray her quirks on screen was both challenging and thrilling. I am grateful to Ken for including me in this universe and I can’t wait for it to stream on ZEE5”.

Kunal Kemmu will return as the investigating officer, Abhay Pratap Singh who has the mind of a criminal and can go to any extent to solve a case. Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Rituraj Singh and Elnaaz Nourozi who were a part of the earlier season will return to their successful character portrayals in season 3 as well.

Abhay S1 premiered in 2019 and was an instant hit. The show returned in 2020 with another successful season after which the fans wanted more of the gritty drama. Hence the makers are back with S3 which will premiere soon on ZEE5. Ken Ghosh who directed the first two seasons has also directed the third season of this successful franchise.

