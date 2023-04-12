Aashiqana 3: Zayn Ibad Khan Opens Up On Doing Sensual Scenes On The Show, "There's A Very Thin Line In Being Intimate & Just Being Vulgar"

Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays Yash in the streaming show ‘Aashiqana’, opened up about filming intimate scenes for the show. He shared that there’s a thin line between intimacy and vulgarity and an actor should always be mindful of how the scene is turning out on the screen because the camera notices everything.

The actor said: “First of all, you know, there’s a very thin line in being intimate and just being vulgar, right. It’s just up to you, how you convey or portray it. We’ve seen romantic scenes before, in everything, it is a very sensitive topic to shoot. We need proper coordination like camera man, director, DOP, and Khushi, she is a sport.”

“For every actor, doing an intimate scene can be a tricky task. A lot of work goes behind getting it right and making sure the audiences are happy with the end product,” says Zayn Ibad Khan.

Zayn Ibad Khan further mentioned: “I also have to make sure that she is comfortable and she’s also doing the same, she’s doing the most of it. And as everybody knows, she’s an amazing actor. So just yeah, it’s fun. I try to do every possible thing, every nuance, every small thing convincingly and shooting intimate scenes is something of a different ball game altogether and I’m glad that people have accepted it in a very good way and not in a vulgar way.”

The show, after the successful run of its two seasons, has returned with its third season. Directed by Gul Khan and produced by Gen K Studios, ‘Aashiqana 3‘ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

