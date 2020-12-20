Actress and influencer Aashika Bhatia does not care about negative perceptions that many people have about her, and says people should not judge her before getting to know her.

“Some people, who see my videos, try to judge me thinking she might be arrogant. How’s her nature? She must be arrogant. But it’s not that I’m too difficult to approach. I love to enjoy myself, I talk a lot but I also make a lot of friends. Just don’t judge a book by its cover,” she said.

Aashika has been associated with shows such as “Meera”, “Parvarrish: Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi” and “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi”, and was seen in the film “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”.

At the moment, the actress is seen in the first season of “MX TakaTak Fame House”, where 18 influencers collaborate and create short video content to win the battle of Fame.

On her experience of being part of the show, she said: “I was very excited that we’re going to stay in the same house, because that is something I’ve only seen on television. I was like, this will also be a new experience for me, so let’s go for it.”

The show streams on MX Player.

