Actor Aarya Babbar is all set to make his debut as a director in his new short film ‘Pill Hai Ke Manta Nahi’.

The movie’s star cast includes Sharib Hashmi, Gopi Bhalla, Cheshta Bhagat, Nancy Thakkar, Rashika Pradhan, and Aarya Babbar. Babbar House and Parmar Productions produce it.

When asked about the project, Aarya Babbar stated, “This was an extremely exciting project for me where I wanted the audience to get the entertainment of a two-hour film in a 30 mins film.”

Babbar further added: “We as a team are excited that we have made a film which is just not a frivolous comedy but a comedy that connects with the OTT audience of today, and the message of the film resonates with them.”

The short film is out on Disney+ Hotstar. For more news and updates on the film and from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to Koimoi.

