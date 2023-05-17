Actor Sikandar Kher, who left a mark with his delectable performance in ‘Monica, O My Darling’, is currently shooting for season 3 of his streaming show ‘Aarya’ in which he essays the role of Daulat.

The actor recently took to his Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the show in which he can be seen with the lead of the show – actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who essays the titular role in ‘Aarya 3’.

Sikandar Kher captioned the picture, “Daulat always there to serve you, protect and lean on walls. Aarya 3, Dugga Dugga and Thank you (sic)”.

The crew and cast recently resumed shooting in Mumbai of the series after wrapping up the schedule in Rajasthan. Sikandar has found immense love for the show helmed by Ram Madhvani and, since the release of the show, has become one of the most impressive actors in the OTT space.

Meanwhile, Sikandar Kher will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming series ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’, in which he plays an alcoholic cop. For his part in the series, the actor put on 15 Kgs.

He shared that it was the director’s idea to have this character on the heavier side as he consumes a lot of alcohol.

