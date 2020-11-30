In an unfortunate turn of events, a Television actress has accused a casting director of rape. A complaint against the accused has been filed at the Versova Police station. As per the reports, the actor has alleged that he has raped her over two years in the false promises of marriage. The casting director has also been identified as per the reports, and below is all you need to know about the same.

On the basis of the statement by the Television actress, a case against the casting director has been filed. He has been booked under IPC section 376 with the charges of rape. The complaint was registered by the victim on November 26. As per reports, there are no arrests done so far, and further details are awaited.

If a report in Latestly is to go by, the casting director accused by the Television actress is being identified as Ayush Tiwari. As per the police officers at Versova Police Station, the accused raped the actress for two years over the pretext of marriage. Further investigation in the same is underway.

This is not the first case in recent times. Before the Television actress, Udaan fame Malvi Malhotra file a complaint against Yogesh Mahipal Singh. She alleged that Singh stabbed her with a knife after she rejected her marriage proposal. Police arrested Mahipal the very next day and Malvi was admitted to the hospital. She is recovering from her injuries right now.

