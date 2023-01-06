Yash Asks A Special Return Gift From His Fans On His Birthday

Ahead of his 37th birthday on January 8, star Yash has penned a heartfelt note for his fans and said that he is working towards clinching something that he believes in but needs more time.

As it was decided that Yash will announce his next Yash19 on his birthday, the superstar came to his fans with a note and asked them to be patient regarding the announcement of his next project.

In the note, Yash urged his fans to be patient about the announcement of his next as it is unlikely to be announced by January 8.

Yash wrote: “To, My fans – my strength, The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fills my heart with gratitude. I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special,”

“I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by 8th of Jan. So, this year, I ask you all for a specific gift – the gift of your patience and understanding.”

“This year on my birthday, I won’t be in town and will not be able to meet you all. However, every wish, every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth the wait. With love, Yash.”

He captioned the note: “To my fans, With love Yash”

