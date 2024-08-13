RRR isn’t just a film, it’s an emotion for all Indians! The SS Rajamouli directorial not only fetched big box office milestones but also emerged as the first Indian film to win an Oscar. Last year, the film made every Indian proud by bagging the trophy and registering itself in the history books of Indian cinema. However, before the magnum opus won an Oscar, the makers were targetted by a senior director, Tammareddy Bharadwaja, over the budget of the Oscar campaign. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, the magnum opus starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan was denied as India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023. As it received tremendous response in the West and was considered Oscar-worthy, the makers decided to carry out the campaign. This practice did help the film, as it successfully bagged a nomination. But all this process was very expensive for the makers.

Several reports suggesting different budgets for RRR’s Oscar campaign went viral last year, but the exact figure was never revealed. Amid this, Tammareddy Bharadwaja claimed that the makers spent a whopping 80 crores on the Oscar campaign, reports News18. He was also blunt with his opinion that instead of spending so much money to please others, they could have produced several small-budget films.

Tammareddy Bharadwaja said, “Now they (RRR team) have spent another 80 crores for its Oscar promotions. Therefore, we can make eight to ten films out of its promotional budget itself.” He even claimed that the film was made on a staggering budget of 600 crores. So, if we take into consideration the campaign amount of 80 crores, it equals 13.33% of the total film cost.

As expected, Tammareddy’s statement received mostly harsh reactions. Even filmmaker Raghavendra Rao slammed him for making false claims.

In a statement shared on Twitter (now X), Rao backed RRR and took a dig at Tammareddy Bharadwaja. He posted, “Telugu cinema, literature, actors, and directors should be proud of the success that we are getting on the world stage today for the first time. Do you have any accounts to say that 80 crores have been really spent by the RRR team? And do you think that renowned directors such as James Cameron and Spielberg are praising RRR for taking the money from us?”

Meanwhile, RRR was a huge success at the worldwide box office, grossing 1271.30 crores (including the Japan collection).

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates and stories!

Must Read: Puri Jagannadh’s High-Stakes Gamble! Settling 6 Crore Claim From Liger Failure Before Double iSmart’s Big Independence Day Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News