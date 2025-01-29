Prabhas is the biggest South Indian actor after the mammoth hit that was Bahubali; nonetheless, the icon star Allu Arjun has also joined Prabhas on this list after the pan-Indian hit Pushpa 2. While the stars have a massive fan base across the globe, it is quite common for them to feel insecure about their contemporary actors.

The Telugu film industry is known for its collaborative and supportive environment. This close-knit atmosphere and the collaborative efforts to support each other have led to the perception that competition among the stars is minimal, with most stars working in harmony rather than rivalry.

As we all know Prabhas and his humble nature, we all assumed the darling to not be bothered about such concerns; however, in a throwback interview, the star opened up about his insecurities and the competition he faced with his contemporaries like Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

In a throwback interview of 2022 with DNA, Prabhas was asked about the competition regarding box office numbers between him, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun—three of the biggest names in pan-Indian cinema.

Prabhas did not shy away from acknowledging that competition is an inherent part of any business, and the film industry is no exception.

He also spoke about how rivalry has always been present in the industry; the level of exposure and visibility has significantly increased in recent times.

Prabhas stated, “Every business has competition, but another part if you take… As I’ve said, now you will see a lot of Indian films; it was always there. Now, the exposure is more.”

Prabhas further emphasized working on Indian cinema, specifically between the North and South. The star featured in the films Saaho and Adipurush, which were both simultaneously made in Hindi and Telugu languages.

Prabhas’ recent film, Kalki 2898 AD, was a massive success and has been released in Japan recently as well. His upcoming projects include Salaar: Part 2—Shouryanga Parvam, The Raja Saab, and Spirit.

