Bhakta Kannappa is one of the most iconic films in Krishnam Raju’s career. Released in 1976, the film was directed by Bapu with Vani Sree as the female lead. Krishnam Raju’s portrayal of a devoted follower of Lord Shiva received immense praise, making the movie a massive success.

Over the years, many fans wished for a sequel to this classic. After Prabhas became a pan-India star, the demand grew even stronger. Fans hoped to see him as Kannappa, and Krishnam Raju himself had plans to make a sequel with Prabhas. However, the project never moved beyond the initial idea.

In a throwback interview, Krishnam Raju spoke about the possibility of a sequel. He stated that if Bhakta Kannappa were ever revived, Prabhas should play the lead role. He also revealed that there were discussions about making Kannappa with Prabhas after Baahubali, but things took a different turn. Instead, Prabhas went on to star in Radhe Shya,m which was produced by Krishnam Raju.

Currently, Manchu Vishnu is playing the lead role in Kannappa. Mohan Babu recently claimed that Vishnu is doing the film that was originally envisioned for Prabhas. However, Prabhas will still be part of Kannappa in a special appearance as Rudra.

Many Prabhas fans believe that if he had taken up Kannappa after Baahubali, Krishnam Raju would have allocated a massive budget of ₹500 crores for the film.

Now, Kannappa is being produced by Manchu Vishnu under his own banner with a budget of ₹140 crores. The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and features an impressive star cast. Mohanlal will make a guest appearance, Akshay Kumar will portray Lord Shiva and Kajal Aggarwal will play Goddess Parvati.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Nani Breaks Barriers: The Paradise to Release In Spanish, English Other Languages

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News