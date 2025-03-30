Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara was initially supposed to be released in January 2025, coinciding with Sankranthi. Unfortunately, the release date was later pushed forward. After that disappointment, reports suggested that Vishwambhara would release on May 9, 2025.

However, new information has emerged, according to 123Telugu, indicating that the release date has been postponed once again.

Currently, two possible release dates are circulating online. According to TeluguCinema.com, the film could release on either July 24, 2025, or August 21, 2025, the latter being a day before Chiranjeevi’s birthday. As of now, there is no official confirmation from the makers. 123Telugu also echoes this sentiment, reporting that the film is expected to release sometime in July 2025, though without an exact date.

The primary reason for the delay has been attributed to incomplete VFX work. However, a new issue has emerged: the OTT release. The streaming rights for the film have not yet been finalized, as streaming platforms are reportedly unwilling to purchase Vishwambhara at the price the makers are demanding.

It is a risky move to release the film theatrically without securing an OTT partner, because if the film is not theatrically successful, the value of the streaming rights will decrease.

