Pointing out that our motherland is our home, Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep on Monday asked citizens to unite and make it more beautiful.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter to post his Independence Day wishes, Sudeep said: “Happy Independence Day to every Indian across the world. This motherland is our home. Let us unite and make it more beautiful. Vande Mataram.”

Advertisement

On Independence Day, Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep also posted a link to a Vande Mataram video shot for the occasion and said: “Honoured to be a part of this song. Thanks.”

Other than Kiccha Sudeep, actress Simran, who took to Instagram to share her Independence Day wishes, wrote, “Another reason to celebrate the 75th Independence Day with joy & pride! Congratulations to all the winners of the Common Wealth Games 2022. Wish you all a Happy Independence Day #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022.”

Actress Andrea, who shared her Independence Day wishes along with a poster from her upcoming film, ‘Pisasu 2’ said: “We join the nation in celebrating 75 years of Independence. Let’s resolve together to build a safe, better and prosperous India.

Wishing you all a Happy Independence Day from team ‘Pisasu 2’.

Kiccha Sudeep was last seen in action-adventure thriller film Vikrant Rona. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie stars Sudeepa as the titular character alongside Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Must Read: RRR: Anurag Kashyap Feels SS Rajamouli’s Film Has 99% Chance Of Getting An Oscar Nomination, “They Find It Better Than Any Other Marvel Movie”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram