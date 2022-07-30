Vikrant Rona became the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Starring Kiccha Sudeep in the lead roles, the film also stars glamorous Jacqueline Fernandez along with Nirav Bhandari, Meetha Ashok and others in the key roles. Right from day 1, the film looked interesting and fans were thrilled when the film’s first look was dropped. However later, it began to trend on social media when its official trailer was released on social media. The film hit the screens this Thursday i.e., July 28.

Advertisement

We recently brought you the first-day box office worldwide numbers of Kiccha Sudeep starrer and with its opening day, the film has already shattered and made a few records.

Advertisement

Vikrant Rona earned 35 crore worldwide at the box office on the first day of its release. With its opening day collection, the film has made it to the top highest openers of 2022 in Karnataka. Vikrant Rona is a Kannada film and has been dubbed in multiple languages. On Day 1 the film left everyone impressed and garnered positive reviews from the audience and fans so much so that it is already following in Yash’s footsteps.

According to the latest media reports, Vikrant Rona has become 3rd highest opener of 2022 in Karnataka joining KGF: Chapter 2 and James on the list. Yes, you heard that right! Speaking about their earnings in Karnataka, Vikrant Rona made a record at the Karnataka box office by collecting around 23.85 crore (gross). The film followed James that earned around 24 crore (gross), while Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 collected 28 crore on day 1 at the box office.

For the unversed, KGF: Chapter 2 turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. On the other hand, James was released on the birth anniversary of Puneeth Rajkumar and was said to be a fitting tribute to the late actor.

Coming back, let’s wait and watch how many more records will it break over the weekend. What do you think?

Must Read: Vikrant Rona Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: After A Good Day 1, Kiccha Sudeep Fails To Retain Buzz In The Major Cities!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram