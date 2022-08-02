Actor Lokesh Kanakaraj, who has been having a dream run in Tamil cinema delivering back-to-back hits, has announced that he will be taking a break from social media for some time.

Lokesh tweeted, “Hey guys! I’m taking a small break from all social media platforms… I’ll be back soon with my next film‘s announcement! Till then, do take care all of you. With love, Lokesh Kanagaraj.”

The young director is today one of the most sought-after directors in Tamil cinema as his last film ‘Vikram’, featuring actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, shattered records at the box office even as made over Rs 500 crores worldwide. The phenomenal earnings earned the movie the title of being the most profitable film in Tamil cinema.

Prior to ‘Vikram’, Lokesh Kanagaraj had made three other films — ‘Maanagaram’, ‘Kaithi’ and ‘Master’ — all of which had gone to become either hits, superhits or blockbusters.

Although Lokesh Kanagaraj has not disclosed his next project officially as of now, rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that he will be directing actor Thalapathy Vijay’s next film, which is being tentatively referred to as #Thalapathy67 by fans.

