Actor Vijay Sethupathi has penned the dialogues and screenplay of a Tamil film, that is being directed by well-known comedian Saravana Shakthi.

Sources close to the unit of the film told IANS that the film, which is yet to be titled, features actors Vimal and Tanya Hope in the lead.

Says a source, “Shooting for Saravana Shakthi’s film, which is being produced by MIK Productions, is completely done. The unit wrapped up the filming on Saturday. The story will have a very strong social message and is about the issue of women’s safety.”

The source close to Saravana Shakthi’s film also goes on to disclose that former DGP of Tamil Nadu, S R Jangid, too has made a guest appearance in the film. The unit is likely to announce the title and present the first look of the film very soon, the source adds.

Meanwhile, The teaser of Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha and Nayanthara, ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ (KVRK) was released recently.

Director Vignesh Shivan, who took to Twitter to make an announcement regarding the same, also unveiled a brand new poster of Samantha, Nayanthara, and Vijay from their much-hyped movie ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’.

