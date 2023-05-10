Vijay Devarakonda Celebrates His Birthday By Working, Donating Blood & Treating His Fans Ice-Cream From ‘The Deverakonda Birthday Truck’

Vijay Devarakonda had a very wholesome working birthday full of shoot, song release and a beautiful close knitted celebration with the team of Kushi. The superstar was also seen cutting cake with the entire cast and crew of the film Kushi. On the auspicious day of his birthday, the most anticipated song from the film Kushi, ‘Na Roja Nuvve’ was dropped and the viewers couldnt have enough of Vijay Deverakonda’s enthralling screen presence.

The latest released song from the film gave us a view of the beautiful chemistry Vijay shares with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and everything that he has to offer in the film.

Following every years tradition, Vijay Devarakonda treated his fans with ‘The Deverakonda Birthday Truck’ where he distributed icecream across the country.

Check out:

Happy bday dearest @TheDeverakonda comrade, Thanks for the ice-cream truck in Chennai , lot and lot of peoples have huge love on you.

Rowdy can never be ignored 💞@TheDeverakonda#HBDTHEVijayDeverakonda#Kushi #icecreamtruck pic.twitter.com/ZKvJVBSPqW — sesha (@sesha30_offl) May 9, 2023

'THE' #VijayDeverakonda is back with his unique gesture to celebrate his birthday with us 🥳 Voila!!!#TheDeverakondaBirthdayTruck, this time is going to be much BIGGER, HAPPIER & LOVELIER ❤️🥳 Spot the truck near you & grab your favourite icecream 🍨😋@TheDeverakonda 🌟 pic.twitter.com/p8kDTvJvr2 — GSK Media (@GskMedia_PR) May 8, 2023

Going futher in the celebrations, Vijay Deverakonda also initiated blood donation camp. Checkout :

On the occasion of The VijayDeverakonda’s Birthday Hyderabad Rowdies, Conducting a Blood Donation Drive Planned By @VdfcHyderabad Participate And Make It A Huge Success ❤️‍🔥#VijayDeverakonda #Kushi #VDBirthdayCelebrations pic.twitter.com/wIrFSv60f1 — Sagar Pspk Design's™ (@SagarPspk_7) May 8, 2023

Today, Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most desirable actor amongst his star contemporaries and when given the right script that levels up to his full potential, he always shines. Currently Devarakonda is wrapping up the last schedule of his film with Samantha and the audience can not wait to see the films in theatres. His song from the film Kushi ‘Na Roja Nuvve’ has been released in all languages.

On the work front, Vijay has grabbed some great deals in the brand world. Apart from this, he will be seen in Kushi and the 2 other untitled projects, one being VD12 and the other one reuniting him with the director of Geetha Govindam.

