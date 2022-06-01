‘Minnal Murali’ star Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan, whose ‘Great Indian Kitchen’ was a big hit on OTT, are reuniting for National Award-winning director Biju Damodaran’s movie ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’.

Thomas and Sajayan had earlier worked in the movie ‘Oru Kuprasidha Payyan’.

‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ is produced by Ellanar films, Tovino Thomas Productions, and Mythri Movie Makers, a statement from the makers of the movie said.

The upcoming movie will depict war as a man-made disaster and explore the society’s struggle for existence, love, peace, justice, relations, and sanity through its characters.

Biju Damodaran said, “‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ has a treatment that will smoothly mix reality with surrealistic notions and visuals. My goal in filmmaking is to create works that are artistically and aesthetically superior, all at a time while asserting our strong social and cultural stands.”

Radhika Lavu, producer of Ellanar Films said that her team is eager to share the world of ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’.

In a statement, Radhika said, “Windows open to a whole new world of imagination and are often used in art to symbolise hope, change, and daring to explore. Our story of ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ is about those invincible windows which open to positivity and probability. It’s a path to gain perspective about something that has escaped our comprehension”.

Biju Damodran has directed award-winning movies like ‘Veetilekkula Vazhi’, ‘Perariyathavar’ and ‘Valiya Chirakulla Pakshikal’.

The makers said filming will start soon.

