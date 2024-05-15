Thalapathy Vijay has arguably emerged as the biggest star of the Tamil film industry in the last few years. His films have been raking in impressive numbers at the worldwide box office, and his recent release, Leo, went on to garner over 600 crores gross. However, as far as the pre-release phase is concerned, none other than Kamal Haasan has now challenged the position of the actor in the overseas market with his upcoming biggie, Thug Life. Keep reading to know more!

Haasan has always been a fantastic performer. In fact, he’s considered one of the legends in the Indian film industry. Over the years, he has given several memorable performances; however, in recent times, his box office pull has been under the scanner. It all changed when Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram turned out to be a huge global blockbuster and gave Ulaganayagan a much-needed commercial winner.

Now, after Vikram’s super success, Kamal Haasan is back in the game, and his lineup of upcoming films looks exciting. His films are enjoying lucrative offers in the pre-release phase, and one such offer is related to Thug Life’s overseas theatrical rights. The film’s announcement video was dropped six months ago, and it did a good job of taking the buzz to the next level.

With genuine interest on the ground level, Thug Life is in huge demand in the trade circle, and if the latest report on Track Tollywood is to be believed, the overseas theatrical rights of the film have been sold at 63 crores to AP International and Home Screen Entertainment. This is a massive amount given to any Tamil film, and it has crossed the reported 60 crores deal of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.

Meanwhile, Thug Life marks the reunion of director Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after 1987’s Nayakan. Recently, a new video was unveiled, officially announcing the addition of Silambarasan TR to the film.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Ramayana’s [85.5% Higher Budget] VS Adipurush: Ranbir Kapoor’s Paycheck 1.5 Times Higher Than Prabhas For The Costliest Indian Film? [Fact Check]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News