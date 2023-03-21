Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday felicitated Kartiki Gonsalves, Oscar award-winning director for the short documentary film, The Elephant Whisperers.

Gonsalves is a native of Udhagamandalam in Tamil Nadu and the movie was also shot in the state.

State Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu was also present during the function.

MK Stalin presented a shawl and memento to the director who had spent five years in the Theppakadu elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the lap of The Nilgiris to make the movie.

The Elephant Whisperers depicted the life of the calf elephant ‘Reghu’ who was brought up by a mahout couple, Bomman and Bellie in the Theppakadu elephant camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

The Elephant Whisperers showcases the life of the indigenous couple and how they bring up ‘Reghu’ the elephant and the love they shower on him. The presence of ‘Ammu’ another calf elephant was also beautifully captured by the director.

The Oscar-winning movie has been produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the Sikhya Entertainment.

Producer Guneet Monga is also currently celebrating her big Oscar win as she recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, along with her Oscars trophy. She was also accompanied by her husband Sunny Kapoor and chef Vikas Khanna.

