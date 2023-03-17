Recently, the whole nation beefed up with pride after India won two awards at the 95th Academy Awards. A few days back, the prestigious award show took place, and it saw the finest performances, movies, directors and songs, among others, being bestowed with the award that they took home. SS Rajamouli’s RRR’s song Naatu Naatu song won Best Original Song followed by Guneet Monga’s documentary The Elephant Whisperers. However, later, fans expressed their disappointment as they felt that the Indian producer Guneet’s winning speech was cut.

Reportedly, netizens had taken to Twitter to slam the academy awards after they heard the orchestra playing when Monga walked up to the mic to deliver her winner’s speech. Netizens bashed the show makers as they later witnessed them Charlie Mackesy delivering a 45-second-speech.

Now Guneet Monga reacted to the same and spoke her heart out. She told Bombay Times “I did not get a chance to deliver my Oscar speech. There was a shock on my face. I just wanted to say it’s India’s first Oscar in Indian production, which is such a huge thing. My heart started racing as I couldn’t have come so far and not be heard. I’ll go back there and I will make sure I’m heard.”

Guneet Monga went on to address netizens’ reaction after seeing her speech being cut on the international show. She further said, “Western media is pulling up The Academy that I did not get to speak. People are so offended that I did not get the chance to deliver my speech. There are videos and tweets online expressing disappointment that I couldn’t get to speak. This was India’s moment taken away from me.”

“I thought it’s okay, I’ll come back here and I will make sure I’m heard. I have got multiple opportunities to share my thoughts and it’s heartening to receive all the love. So a little empathy can go a long way here. Literally everybody came to me in the Governors Ball and told me ‘We are so sorry, how did you get cut off?’ because I did not know how after my speech, the animation short got full time. That was a bit unfair,” Guneet Monga said in conclusion.

