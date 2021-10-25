Tamil Nadu Film Industry Cheerful Post Deciding To Open Up Theatres At Full Capacity

The Tamil film industry is buoyed up over the state government’s decision to open theatres at full seating capacity from November 1 onwards, as it is waiting for the upheaval of its fortunes with the Diwali release of ‘Annaatthe’ starring megastar Rajinikanth.

While speaking to IANS, Tamil movie producer and distributor, R. Raghunath said: “The state government’s decision has given a sigh of relief to the producers, distributors, theatre owners and thousands of those who live with this industry. OTT platforms are fine but the theatre experience is something different and with the theatres being allowed to open, the South Indian film industry will be boosted up.”

On Saturday, the state government announced that all the movie theatres across Tamil Nadu can operate at their full capacity and film and television shooting will also be allowed with the required number of artists.

But the state health department has insisted that the artists and the shooting crew should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Tamil Nadu government has also allowed all cultural events and meetings in compliance with the Covid-19 protocols in place.

The fresh set of guidelines also allow schools resume in-person learning for classes 1 to 8 in shifts also from November 1.

Shops and bakeries that were required to shut by 11 p.m. will be allowed to function without any restrictions.

Except for the bus services to Kerala, the rest can operate with 100 per cent occupancy.

Both interstate and intrastate buses are allowed to ply with immediate effect.

