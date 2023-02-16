Suriya Meets Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar & Shares An Adorable Post On Instagram: "Respect & Love"

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar met actor Suriya recently.

Suriya took to Instagram and shared a picture with Sachin Tendulkar. However, he did not reveal where and why he met him.

Sharing the photo with Sachin, Suriya captioned: “Respect & Love!! @sachintendulkar.”

The actor is all set to make his entry into Hindi cinema as a producer as his company 2D Entertainment will be bankrolling the Hindi remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’, with Akshay Kumar in the lead opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

According to media reports, Suriya also has a cameo in the Hindi version.

What are your thoughts on the actor meeting Sachin Tendulkar? Tell us in the space below.

