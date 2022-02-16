Story: Shruti Haasan is making waves on social media- thanks to her personal and professional life. The actress, who is often in the headlines owing to her upcoming films and songs, is gearing up for her digital debut. Shruti will soon be seen in Amazon Prime’s thrilled web show Bestseller which also stars an ensemble cast including Gauahar Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Satyajeet Dubey among others.

Shruti, who’s gearing up for the release of Bestseller recently spoke about her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika. The actress revealed her phone number and shared the reason she Googled her boyfriend.

During her latest chat with Mashable, when Shruti Haasan was asked about her relationship, she said, “Oh, come on! Don’t fake it. I know what the next question is: ‘Who is Shruti Haasan’s boyfriend Santanu Hazarika?’ Because I have googled this and I have died laughing because there are a whole string of questions that come associated with Santanu that are really, really hilarious. So, yeah, I am dating.”

When asked about her personal phone number, Shruti Haasan said, “I have answered this before, my phone number is 100 (police helpline number).”

Meanwhile, we got in touch with Shruti Haasan’s Bestseller co-star Gauahar Khan, exclusively and she spilled the beans on her experience of working with her co-stars including Mithun Chakraborty.

Khan told us, “I’ve had many special moments with him actually. He keeps complimenting me and I feel very flattered, I feel very happy about that.” Recalling a compliment the veteran actor used to tell her, the actress said, “He keeps telling, ‘Gauahar ko 2nd Sunday pe banaya upar wale ne, bahot fursat se banaya,’(God made Gauahar with lots on love on the second Sunday) so I used I blush a lot. He’s so kind to at that.”

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be next seen opposite Prabhas in a Pan-India film Salaar. Her web show Bestseller will premiere in Amazon Prime from February 18.

