Zebra is an upcoming Telugu film, and the team officially launched the trailer yesterday. It showcases an intriguing plot centered around deception and survival. Satyadev plays a bank employee who orchestrates a scam to support his family but faces dire consequences when things spiral out of control.

Satyadev comes up against Dali, a formidable character played by Dhananjaya, setting the stage for an intense showdown. The movie’s tagline, “Luck favors the brave,” hints at a plot filled with bold moves and unexpected turns.

The makers promise an engaging thriller where each character has a significant screen presence, blending humor with high stakes. The trailer was launched with a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad, where superstar Chiranjeevi’s presence added excitement and star power.

Directed by Easvar Karthic, Zebra is produced by SN Reddy, S Padmaja, Bala Sundaram, and Dinesh Sundaram under Padmaja Films Private Ltd. and Old Town Pictures. The film features vital roles for Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sunil Verma, Sathya Akala, and Jeniffer Piccinato.

Ravi Basrur, known for his impactful work in KGF, composes the music, significantly contributing to the film’s anticipation. Satya Ponmar handles the cinematography, while Anil Krish edits. The screenplay includes contributions from Yuva, with dialogues by Meeraqh.

Zebra will be released on November 22 in pan-India. Its gripping story and stellar performances aim to captivate audiences across significant languages.

Megastar Chiranjeevi attended the pre-release event and delivered a speech that inspired everyone. He loves Satyadev and considers him a brother. Chiranjeevi showered the entire Zebra team with the same love and admiration. The makers are happy to have Chiranjeevi on their side to support them.

Zebra is playing in a good number of theatres. Let us hope the film becomes a hit.

