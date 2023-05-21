Newbie director Shashank Soghal’s Kannada campus comedy “Daredevil Mustafa”, which was released last week, has received rave reviews from critics and the audience has shown its love by thronging cinemas.

Kannada popular hero Dali Dhananjay has supported the movie and appealed to cinema goers to back the new talent. The movie, shot in picturesque Chikkamagaluru, is based on the noted Kannada litterateur, the late Poornachandra Tejaswi’s popular work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team has made posters of the author for the film’s promotions, which is unprecedented as a way to promote a movie.

The film stars Poornachandra Mysore, Karthik Pattar, Aditya Ashree, Abhay, Supreeth Bharadwaj in lead roles. Navneeth Sham has scored the music and background score. Raghavendra Mayakonda and Anantha are the producers.

Must Read: KGF 3 Update: With No Script In Hand, Yash & Prashanth Are Not In A Hurry For The 3rd Installment But There’s A Catch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News