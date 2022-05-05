The stage is set for Mahesh Babu’s upcoming commercial drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata to be scrutinised by the Censor Board.

The film directed by Parasuram Petla will be screened for censorship on Thursday, so as to make necessary arrangements for its big theatrical release on May 12.

With only a few days left prior to its release, the makers of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata are attempting to promote the movie as much as possible.

In the coming days, the Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer will be aggressively promoted, reports say. Mahesh will be back in India from his vacation in the coming days and begin promoting the film.

The theatrical trailer of Mahesh Babu’s film, however, fetched much hype for the movie already, as the audience awaits to see the movie at the theaters.

S. Thaman has composed the music for the film, as a couple of songs from the movie have become chartbusters already.

The makers have grand plans for the pre-release event for the film.

Meanwhile, the film’s trailer received over 25 million views in the first 24 hours, breaking a record.

While the trailer, as a whole ups the ante, an adult dialogue, an innuendo, and a couple of double-meaning dialogues didn’t sit well with the Telugu audience.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ directed by Parasuram Petla will hit the screens on May 12.

